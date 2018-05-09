FKA twigs reveals fibroid tumor health scare

FKA twigs, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

In a lengthy post on Instagram today, FKA twigs revealed she recently underwent laparoscopic surgery for fibroid tumors.

The procedure happened last December and resulted in six tumors — described as “the size of 2 cooking apples, 3 kiwis and a couple of strawberries” — being removed from her uterus. “The nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant,” the musician wrote.

“I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again,” recalled FKA twigs. “I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.”

Since then, however, she said she’s regained some of her health and is ready to get back into the swing of things, as evidenced by an accompanying video of her dancing:

“but…today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again.”

“I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone,” FKA twigs noted in the post’s uplifting closing lines. “You can get through this.”

FKA twigs’ last full-length was LP1 from 2014. She released an EP, M3LL155X, a year later. Most recently, she appeared in a Spike Jonze-directed Apple ad which featured Anderson .Paak’s latest single, “‘Til It’s Over”; revisit that below.