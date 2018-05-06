Florence and the Machine debut new music at first concert of 2018: Video + Setlist

Florence and the Machine

Days after announcing their new album, High as Hope, Florence and the Machine took the stage at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax, England for their first concert of 2018. Florence Welch and co. performed four songs from their forthcoming album: previously revealed teaser tracks “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”, plus “Patrica” and “100 Years”. They also played “Falling”, from the group’s 2009 debut Lungs, for the first time in nine years. Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Between Two Lungs

Queen of Peace

Only If for a Night

Hunger (Live Debut)

Third Eye

Sky Full of Song (Live Debut)

Dog Days Are Over

Mother

Patricia (Live Debut)

Falling (First time since 2009)

100 Years (Live Debut)

Ship to Wreck

Delilah

What Kind of Man

Encore:

Shake It Out

As a warm-up of sorts ahead of Saturday night’s comeback concert, Florence and the Machine appeared on BBC’s Sounds Like Friday Night yesterday to perform “Hunger”. You can replay that performance below.

High as Hope, Florence and the Machine’s fourth album to date, features contributions from Jamie xx, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Kamasi Washington. It’s due out June 29th.