Florence and The Machine announce North American headlining tour

Florence and The Machine, photo by Autumn Andel

Florence and The Machine have mapped out a North American headlining tour for later this year.

Coming in support of their forthcoming album, High As Hope, the 23-city trek stretches from late summer into early fall, kicking off in Lake Tahoe, Nevada after an appearance at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival. Before closing down in Minneapolis, they’ll play venues in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Boston, Chicago, and elsewhere. Better yet, a number of incredible opening acts will join them at select shows, including St. Vincent, Grizzly Bear, Perfume Genius, Kamasi Washington, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, and Wet.

High as Hope is out June 29th and features contributions from Washington, Jamie xx, Sampha, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Ahead of its release, Flo + Co. has been previewing their new material via a handful of live gigs, including dates alongside The Rolling Stones and appearances on TV shows like Fallon and The Voice. They’ve also shared a pair of singles in “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”.

Check out their full upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Florence and The Machine 2018 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

07/12 – Bibao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/09 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Skookum Festival

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena ^

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center ^

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy Festival

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University #

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

09/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center $

10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

10/09 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

10/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena @

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center @

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre @

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center !

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center !

* = w/ Wet

^ = w/ St. Vincent & Lizzo

# = w/ Grizzly Bear

$ = w/ Billie Eilish

% = w/ Beth Ditto

@ = w/ Kamasi Washington

! = w/ Perfume Genius

Watch Florence and The Machine’s performance of “Hunger” on The Voice below.