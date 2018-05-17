Florence and the Machine perform “Hunger” on Fallon: Watch

Florence + the Machine on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Florence and the Machine are due to return with their new album, High as Hope, on June 29th via Republic Records. The UK indie has already previewed the live incarnations of some of the new material during a handful of concerts, and last night they gave television audiences a taste. Appearing on Fallon, Florence Welch and her troupe played the album single “Hunger”.

Proving why they’ve been crowned one of the Top Live Acts of the last few years, the group delivered an exhilarating performance. So exhilarating, in fact, it inspired Welch to leap off the flower-filled stage toward the crowd (aptly, right as she sung the line, “I thought that love was on the stage”). Turns out love is anywhere Welch takes her voice.

Check out the replay below.

In addition to “Hunger”, the follow-up to 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful has also been teased with the lead single “Sky Full of Song”. High as Hope’s 10 tracks promise guest appearances from the likes of Jamie xx, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Kamasi Washington.