Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Florence Welch joins The Rolling Stones for “Wild Horses” duet: Watch

The Florence and the Machine frontwoman joined the rock legends for an impassioned performance of the Sticky Fingers ballad

by
on May 27, 2018, 1:47pm
0 comments
Florence Welch with The Rolling Stones
Florence Welch with The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards isn’t such a fan of Taylor Swift, Metallica, or The Beatles, but he sure likes Florence Welch. It appears he’s not the only Rolling Stone, either. First, Florence and the Machine served as one of the opening acts for the legendary British rockers. Later in the evening, the band brought Welch out for an impassioned duet with Mick Jagger, and the pair belted out the titanic Sticky Fingers ballad together. Watch it, courtesy of a slightly jumpy video from a fan, below.

Welch later tweeted out a lovely photo of the experience:

Florence and the Machine announced a new album, High as Hope, earlier this month; it’s due to arrive June 29th. The band also has some upcoming festival appearances scheduled, including Melt! Festival in Germany, Osheaga Festival in Montreal, and Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.

Oh, and because she somehow wasn’t busy enough already, Welch also releases her first book, Useless Magic, in July.

Sources

Previous Story
James Blake rails against “sad boy” label: “I’ve always found that expression to be unhealthy and problematic”
Next Story
Kanye West charity Donda’s House dissolved following Twitter spat between Kim Kardashian and Rhymefest
No comments