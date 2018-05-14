Foo Fighters announce CAL JAM 2018 lineup, featuring Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, and more

Dave Grohl with Tenacious D

Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Music Festival will return for a second go-around from October 5th-6th, 2018 at the Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California.

Joining Foo Fighters at the top of the bill is Iggy Pop and and Post Pop Depression featuring featuring Queens of The Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Dean Fertita and Troy Van Leeuwen and Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders. Other notable acts include Tenacious D, Garbage, Billy Idol, and Greta Van Fleet.

Rounding out this year’s lineup are The Front Bottoms, Deer Tick, METZ, Black Mountain, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, and more. Plus, Dave Grohl’s Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic will perform with his new band Giants in the Trees, and there will also be a set from Mexican Morrissey covers band Mexrrissey.

Tickets to Cal Jam 18 go on sale this Thursday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more details.