Franz Ferdinand perform five songs on Kimmel: Watch

Franz Ferdinand on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Earlier this year, Franz Ferdinand released their fifth studio effort, Always Ascending. The Scottish outfit promoted the LP with a wild appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April. On Tuesday, they returned to the late-night circuit for a five-song (!) performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A performance of the Always Ascending single “Glimpse of Love” aired on TV, but it was the “exclusive off-air” segment that boasted the real goods. Led by effervescent frontman Alex Kapranos, they played Always Ascending tracks “Finally”, “Paper Cages”, and “Lois Lane”, and, as a blast to the past, their 2003 debut single, “Darts of Pleasure”.

Check out the replay below.

Franz Ferdinand will be on tour for a good chunk of the summer.