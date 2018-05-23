Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Franz Ferdinand perform five songs on Kimmel: Watch

They played Always Ascending cuts "Glimpse of Love", "Finally", "Paper Cages", and "Lois Lane", along with 2003's "Darts of Pleasure"

by
on May 23, 2018, 12:55pm
0 comments
Franz Ferdinand perform five songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Franz Ferdinand on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Earlier this year, Franz Ferdinand released their fifth studio effort, Always Ascending. The Scottish outfit promoted the LP with a wild appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April. On Tuesday, they returned to the late-night circuit for a five-song (!) performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A performance of the Always Ascending single “Glimpse of Love” aired on TV, but it was the “exclusive off-air” segment that boasted the real goods. Led by effervescent frontman Alex Kapranos, they played Always Ascending tracks “Finally”, “Paper Cages”, and “Lois Lane”, and, as a blast to the past, their 2003 debut single, “Darts of Pleasure”.

Check out the replay below.

Franz Ferdinand will be on tour for a good chunk of the summer.

Previous Story
Zayn shares new song “Entertainer” and video: Stream
Next Story
Liars announce first-ever soundtrack, 1/1, share “Liquorice”: Stream
No comments