Future Islands announce North American fall tour dates

Future Islands, photo by David Brendan Hall

Future Islands recently wrapped up a South American tour, and now they’ve laid out plans for a return to the North. Samuel T. Herring and they boys have today announced a 25-date fall run through the US and Canada.

Following a European trek in June and July, the North American tour will kick off after Osheaga Festival in August. US dates are set for Reno, Oakland, Santa Ana, Albuquerque, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. The band will also give plenty of love to Canada, with gigs scheduled for London and Thunder Bay, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; and a pair of shows in Victoria, British Columbia. It’ll all close out with Future Island’s appearance at The National’s No Leaving New York Festival on September 30th in Queens.

Find their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Also, revisit their recently released Adult Swim’s Single Program contribution “Calliope”.

Future Islands 2018 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Teägdårdsföreningen (Garden Fest)

06/07 – Aarhud, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom

06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

06/12 – Iverness, UK @ The Iron Works

06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/15 – Greenock, UK @ Greenock Town Hall

06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool Festival

07/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

07/18 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava Festival

07/20 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gates Arena

07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

08/04 – Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival

08/26 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

08/27 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

08/29 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

08/31 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

09/01 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummingstheatre

09/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club

09/04 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

09/07 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

09/08 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

09/09 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

09/10 – Reno, NV @ Cargo At Whitney Park

09/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/14 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

09/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

09/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

09/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

09/30 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (No Leaving New York Festival)