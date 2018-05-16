Future Islands announce North American fall tour dates

Future Islands recently wrapped up a South American tour, and now they’ve laid out plans for a return to the North. Samuel T. Herring and they boys have today announced a 25-date fall run through the US and Canada.
Following a European trek in June and July, the North American tour will kick off after Osheaga Festival in August. US dates are set for Reno, Oakland, Santa Ana, Albuquerque, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. The band will also give plenty of love to Canada, with gigs scheduled for London and Thunder Bay, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; and a pair of shows in Victoria, British Columbia. It’ll all close out with Future Island’s appearance at The National’s No Leaving New York Festival on September 30th in Queens.
Find their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Also, revisit their recently released Adult Swim’s Single Program contribution “Calliope”.
Future Islands 2018 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Teägdårdsföreningen (Garden Fest)
06/07 – Aarhud, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom
06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
06/12 – Iverness, UK @ The Iron Works
06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
06/15 – Greenock, UK @ Greenock Town Hall
06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool Festival
07/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
07/18 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours Of Ostrava Festival
07/20 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gates Arena
07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
08/04 – Montreal, ON @ Osheaga Festival
08/26 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
08/27 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
08/29 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
08/31 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks
09/01 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummingstheatre
09/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club
09/04 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
09/07 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
09/08 – Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
09/09 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
09/10 – Reno, NV @ Cargo At Whitney Park
09/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/14 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
09/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
09/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
09/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/26 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
09/28 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
09/30 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (No Leaving New York Festival)