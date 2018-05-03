Future Islands share new song “Calliope”: Stream

Future Islands have released a new song, “Calliope”, their first bit of original music since the release of last year’s The Far Field. The track was recorded during the aforementioned albums sessions, and arrives courtesy of Adult Swim’s Single Program.
“This flickering hope/is a slippery slope” begins the slick, propulsive track, which builds to an enticing chorus before collapsing into a cathartic, synth-laden denouement. Listen to it below.
No stranger to the stage, Future Islands will spend the summer touring the world and hitting up a slew of festivals after a 2017 that saw them bringing their vibrant, kinetic live show to every inch of the US. See the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Future Islands 2018 Tour Dates:
05/03 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa
05/05 – Bogata, CO @ Armando Music Hall
05/07 – Lima, PE @ C.C. Barranco Arena
05/09 – Aires, AR @ Niceto Club
05/12 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna
05/13 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest
06/02 – London, UK @ Victoria Park
06/04 – Wisenbaden, DE @ The Schlachtof
06//06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Fest
06/07-09 – Aarhus, DN @ Northside 2018
06/08-10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom
06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom
06/12 – Iverness, UK @ Ironworks
06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
06/15 – Greenock, UK @ Greenock Town Hall
06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
07/13 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive
07/14 – Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival
07/16 – Barcelona, SP @ Poble Espanyol
07/18 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/20 – Bristol, UK @ St Philips Gate
07/21 – Maclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
09/30 – Queens, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York