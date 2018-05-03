Future Islands share new song “Calliope”: Stream

Future Islands, photo by Philip Cosores

Future Islands have released a new song, “Calliope”, their first bit of original music since the release of last year’s The Far Field. The track was recorded during the aforementioned albums sessions, and arrives courtesy of Adult Swim’s Single Program.

“This flickering hope/is a slippery slope” begins the slick, propulsive track, which builds to an enticing chorus before collapsing into a cathartic, synth-laden denouement. Listen to it below.

No stranger to the stage, Future Islands will spend the summer touring the world and hitting up a slew of festivals after a 2017 that saw them bringing their vibrant, kinetic live show to every inch of the US. See the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Future Islands 2018 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

05/05 – Bogata, CO @ Armando Music Hall

05/07 – Lima, PE @ C.C. Barranco Arena

05/09 – Aires, AR @ Niceto Club

05/12 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna

05/13 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest

06/02 – London, UK @ Victoria Park

06/04 – Wisenbaden, DE @ The Schlachtof

06//06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden Fest

06/07-09 – Aarhus, DN @ Northside 2018

06/08-10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom

06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom

06/12 – Iverness, UK @ Ironworks

06/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

06/15 – Greenock, UK @ Greenock Town Hall

06/17 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

07/13 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive

07/14 – Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

07/16 – Barcelona, SP @ Poble Espanyol

07/18 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/20 – Bristol, UK @ St Philips Gate

07/21 – Maclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/30 – Queens, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York