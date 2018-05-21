Future flaunts his riches on new song “Walk on Minks”: Stream

Future, photo by Ben Kaye

Earlier this month, Future and Chance the Rapper reunited on “My Peak”. The ever-prolific Future isn’t quite done with May, though, as he’s back today with another new song. Titled “Walk on Minks”, it’s set to appear in the new Superfly remake, which the Atlanta MC is also producing.

Here, Future brags about all the gifts he’s willing to give his partner, including pricey Jimmy Choos, blingin’ diamonds, and of course, extravagant mink coats. We also heard him reference his riches on “Mink Flow”, his 2017 collaboration with Young Thug, but this time he’s accompanied by longtime producer Zaytoven and a backdrop of rumbling bass.

(Read: The 30 Hottest Films of Summer 2018)

Future’s “No Shame” will also be included in Superfly. The film hits theaters on June 15th and you can watch its official trailer below.