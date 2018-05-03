G-Eazy arrested in Sweden for assault, drug possession

G-Eazy, photo by David Brendan Hall

Bay Area rapper G-Eazy has been arrested in Sweden following an altercation in a club.

According to TMZ, G-Eazy was partying last night at Stockholm club Solidaritet just hours after performing in the city with pop singer and girlfriend Halsey. His behavior turned “belligerent,” and then he began “throwing punches” at security officials who were trying to calm the situation, “striking one guard in the face.”

Police were called to the scene to arrest G-Eazy. The 28-year-old MC was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine, and is believed to still be in police custody. This morning, police confirmed to The Blast that an American citizen was arrested early May 3rd “on a charge of assault.”

TMZ has obtained footage from that evening. One clip sees G-Eazy being escorted into a police car. In another, Halsey can be heard shouting about being struck in the face; sources tell TMZ the singer may have been hit by a security guard at some point during the club altercation.

Watch below.

Assuming he’s released in time, G-Eazy’s next scheduled concert is May 6th in Copenhagen.

The rapper put out his third studio effort, The Beautiful & Damned, last December. His third US Top 10 album featured collaborations with Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Kehlani, and Halsey.