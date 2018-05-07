Gallant and Jamila Woods announce 2018 North American tour

Gallant and Jamila Woods

Although Gallant hasn’t formally detailed his new album, he’s given fans plenty to chew on as of late. In April, he dropped a romantic ballad called “Gentleman” as well as its music video; and just last week, he shared a second single in “Doesn’t Matter”. Now, the CoSigned crooner has announced a North American tour featuring support from fellow rising R&B star, Jamila Woods.

The trek takes place in the fall, running from late October to mid-November. Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Portland, and Oakland are among some of the pair’s scheduled stops. Producer/multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay will also open all dates.

Gallant’s last album came with 2016’s Grammy-nominated Ology. Woods earned critical acclaim that same year, too, with her debut album, HEAVN.

Consult their full itinerary below.

Gallant and Jamila Woods 2018 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue and 7th St Entry

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Revisit Gallant’s “Doesn’t Matter” and Woods’ collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “LSD”: