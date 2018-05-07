Menu
Gallant and Jamila Woods announce 2018 North American tour

Ahead of Gallant's second album, due out sometime this year

by
on May 07, 2018, 2:46pm
Gallant and Jamila Woods
Although Gallant hasn’t formally detailed his new album, he’s given fans plenty to chew on as of late. In April, he dropped a romantic ballad called “Gentleman” as well as its music video; and just last week, he shared a second single in “Doesn’t Matter”. Now, the CoSigned crooner has announced a North American tour featuring support from fellow rising R&B star, Jamila Woods.

The trek takes place in the fall, running from late October to mid-November. Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Portland, and Oakland are among some of the pair’s scheduled stops. Producer/multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay will also open all dates.

Gallant’s last album came with 2016’s Grammy-nominated Ology. Woods earned critical acclaim that same year, too, with her debut album, HEAVN.

Consult their full itinerary below.

Gallant and Jamila Woods 2018 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/31 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
11/02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue and 7th St Entry
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Revisit Gallant’s “Doesn’t Matter” and Woods’ collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “LSD”:

