George Clinton’s Parliament return with new album, Medicaid Fraud Dogg: Stream

Surprise! Parliament, the pioneering funk group led by mastermind George Clinton, have returned with their first album since 1980’s Trombipulation. It’s titled Medicaid Fraud Dogg and can be streamed in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

After waiting more than 30 years, fans have been treated to a total of 23 new songs, including “Medicated Creep”, “Pain Management”, “Psychotropic”, and the previously released lead single, “I’m Gon Make You Sick O’Me”, featuring Scarface. The album’s title and track names reference a much larger theme at play: an exploration of “the inner workings of the corrupt modern American medicinal machine,” per a press statement.

“I had to get this music out there,” Clinton explained. “I felt real creative urgency to give the world this, right now.” In a 2017 interview with Australia’s The Music, Clinton added that the new LP continues to extend the P-Funk mythology that’s woven throughout his own past solo releases and those of Parliament and other project Funkadelic.

“This is to let the people know that Atomic Dog and Mothership Connection are not the end of the story,” he said. “So when you see Medicaid Fraud Dog, you’ll see Sir Nose is still out here fuckin’ up and Dr Funkenstein is out here inoculating people with the funk.”

Contributions from P-Funk horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas, and Benny Cowan appear throughout the digital-only release.

While working on Medicaid Fraud Dogg, Clinton revealed in a reddit AMA that he was bumping records from Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, JAY Z, Flying Lotus, and “all that shit coming out of Atlanta. All that trap shit. I’m trapped in it.”

Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019. Find all of his remaining tour dates here.

Medicaid Fraud Dogg Artwork:

Medicaid Fraud Dogg Tracklist:

01. Medicated Creep

02. Psychotropic

03. 69

04. Backwoods

05. Oil Jones

06. Proof is in the Pudding

07. I’m Gon Make U Sick O’me

08. Antisocial Media

09. All In

10. On Fire

11. Loodie Poo Da Pimp

12. Mama Told Me

13. Set Trip

14. Kool Aid

15. DaDa

16. Pain Management

17. Riddle Me This

18. No Mos

19. Ya Habit

20. Higher

21. Medicaid Fraud Dogg

22. Insurance Man

23. Type Two