George Clinton’s Parliament return with new album, Medicaid Fraud Dogg: Stream

Surprise! Parliament, the pioneering funk group led by mastermind George Clinton, have returned with their first album since 1980’s Trombipulation. It’s titled Medicaid Fraud Dogg and can be streamed in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.
After waiting more than 30 years, fans have been treated to a total of 23 new songs, including “Medicated Creep”, “Pain Management”, “Psychotropic”, and the previously released lead single, “I’m Gon Make You Sick O’Me”, featuring Scarface. The album’s title and track names reference a much larger theme at play: an exploration of “the inner workings of the corrupt modern American medicinal machine,” per a press statement.
“I had to get this music out there,” Clinton explained. “I felt real creative urgency to give the world this, right now.” In a 2017 interview with Australia’s The Music, Clinton added that the new LP continues to extend the P-Funk mythology that’s woven throughout his own past solo releases and those of Parliament and other project Funkadelic.
“This is to let the people know that Atomic Dog and Mothership Connection are not the end of the story,” he said. “So when you see Medicaid Fraud Dog, you’ll see Sir Nose is still out here fuckin’ up and Dr Funkenstein is out here inoculating people with the funk.”
Contributions from P-Funk horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas, and Benny Cowan appear throughout the digital-only release.
While working on Medicaid Fraud Dogg, Clinton revealed in a reddit AMA that he was bumping records from Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, JAY Z, Flying Lotus, and “all that shit coming out of Atlanta. All that trap shit. I’m trapped in it.”
Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019. Find all of his remaining tour dates here.
Medicaid Fraud Dogg Artwork:
Medicaid Fraud Dogg Tracklist:
01. Medicated Creep
02. Psychotropic
03. 69
04. Backwoods
05. Oil Jones
06. Proof is in the Pudding
07. I’m Gon Make U Sick O’me
08. Antisocial Media
09. All In
10. On Fire
11. Loodie Poo Da Pimp
12. Mama Told Me
13. Set Trip
14. Kool Aid
15. DaDa
16. Pain Management
17. Riddle Me This
18. No Mos
19. Ya Habit
20. Higher
21. Medicaid Fraud Dogg
22. Insurance Man
23. Type Two