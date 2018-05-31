Gorillaz return with new singles “Humility” and “Lake Zurich”: Stream

Gorillaz, photo by Ben Kaye

Remember when we had to wait years for a new Gorillaz album? That’s not the case for their sixth full-length, as Damon Albarn and co. will release The Now Now, their follow-up to last year’s Humanz, on June 29th. Today, Albarn has shared two tracks from the album in “Humility” (featuring jazz guitarist George Benson) and “Lake Zurich”. Take a listen to both below. Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett also made a video for “Humility” starring Jack Black, which you can watch below.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Albarn revealed that the album was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford, who most recently worked with Arctic Monkeys on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Unlike the guest-heavy Humanz, The Now Now features only three additional contributors: Benson, Jamie Principle, and Snoop Dogg, the latter two guesting on “Hollywood”.

Albarn described The Now Now as a “summer record” which mostly focuses on his own singing. “I thought I should make a record where I’m just singing for once,” he explained. “It’s pretty much just me singing, very sort of in the world of 2-D. I feel really good about it. I feel really really good about it.”

The Now Now Artwork:

The Now Now Tracklist:

01. Humility (feat. George Benson)

02. Tranz

03. Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

04. Kansas

05. Sorcererz

06. Idaho

07. Lake Zurich

08. Magic City

09. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye