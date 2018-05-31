Gorillaz announce North American arena tour, Los Angeles Demon Dayz Festival

Gorillaz, photo by Philip Cosores

Gorillaz will return on June 29th with their new album, The Now Now. Band mastermind Damon Albarn described the Humanz follow-up as “a summer record,” but 2-D and co. will be extending the good times into fall when they head out on a North American tour this October.

The short trek spans just seven dates, but each show is just as massive as the last. With accompaniment from Little Dragon and The Internet, they’ll play arenas in Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Chicago, before making their way to Los Angeles for another staging of their Demon Dayz Festival. The one-day event debuted last summer in Margate, England with a bill featuring Danny Brown, De La Soul, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and others. This time around, the demons will rise at Los Angeles, California’s Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds on October 20th.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale Friday, June 8th, but you can also grab them here. Find Gorillaz’s complete itinerary below.

Gorillaz 2018 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock Im Ring

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival

06/21 – Chiba, JP @ Makuhari Messe

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival

07/14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paléo Festival

07/21 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues

07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/25 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival

07/28 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Ovington, UK @ BoomTown Fair

08/16 – St. Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

10/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center *

10/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival

* = w/ The Internet

# = w/ Little Dragon

The Now Now features far fewer guests than its predecessor, with only jazz guitarist George Benson featuring on lead single “Humility” and Jamie Principle and Snoop Dogg appearing on “Hollywood”, which Gorillaz debuted live this past spring. The band also just shared the instrumental jam “Lake Zurich” and played “Idaho” during shows late last year. In a statement, Gorillaz revealed that their usual bassist Murdock Niccals is “temporarily indisposed” and will be “replaced” on the record and tour by Gangreen Gang member/Powerpuff Girls villain Ace.

Watch the Jake Black-featuring video for “Humility”, which also gives fans a glimpse of Ace, below.