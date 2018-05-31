Gorillaz announce North American arena tour, Los Angeles Demon Dayz Festival

Gorillaz will return on June 29th with their new album, The Now Now. Band mastermind Damon Albarn described the Humanz follow-up as “a summer record,” but 2-D and co. will be extending the good times into fall when they head out on a North American tour this October.
The short trek spans just seven dates, but each show is just as massive as the last. With accompaniment from Little Dragon and The Internet, they’ll play arenas in Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Chicago, before making their way to Los Angeles for another staging of their Demon Dayz Festival. The one-day event debuted last summer in Margate, England with a bill featuring Danny Brown, De La Soul, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and others. This time around, the demons will rise at Los Angeles, California’s Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds on October 20th.
Tickets for all the shows go on sale Friday, June 8th, but you can also grab them here. Find Gorillaz’s complete itinerary below.
Gorillaz 2018 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock Im Ring
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival
06/21 – Chiba, JP @ Makuhari Messe
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/11 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/12 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
07/14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paléo Festival
07/21 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
07/22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/25 – Kiev, UA @ U-Park Festival
07/28 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/11 – Ovington, UK @ BoomTown Fair
08/16 – St. Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival
08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
10/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center *
10/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival
* = w/ The Internet
# = w/ Little Dragon
The Now Now features far fewer guests than its predecessor, with only jazz guitarist George Benson featuring on lead single “Humility” and Jamie Principle and Snoop Dogg appearing on “Hollywood”, which Gorillaz debuted live this past spring. The band also just shared the instrumental jam “Lake Zurich” and played “Idaho” during shows late last year. In a statement, Gorillaz revealed that their usual bassist Murdock Niccals is “temporarily indisposed” and will be “replaced” on the record and tour by Gangreen Gang member/Powerpuff Girls villain Ace.
Watch the Jake Black-featuring video for “Humility”, which also gives fans a glimpse of Ace, below.