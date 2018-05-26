Gorillaz tease new album, The Now Now, due out in June

Gorillaz

Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett previously announced that a new album from the band would be coming in 2018. Now, a newly launched website suggests that the album is titled The Now Now and will see release on June 29th.

While Gorillaz have yet to publicly acknowledge the website, several clues link it to the band, as Exclaim points out. Posters appearing at this weekend’s All Points East Festival in London include the phrase “NO MORE UNICORNS ANYMORE. That same phrase recently appeared in artwork created by Hewlett. Additionally, the website itself features a teaser video in which Gorillaz’s own 2-D can be seen sitting with a guitar.

We’ve reached out to representatives of the band for additional information.

hello @gorillaz, whatever the hell u are up to, we love u so much and we are so EXCITED !!!!! #THENOWNOW #gorillaz 👑 pic.twitter.com/rWCKmbdd7h — 🏹2D (@MarDulceFCB) May 26, 2018

🦄⚰️ A post shared by hewll (@hewll) on Apr 19, 2018 at 5:12am PDT

After a seven-year absence, Gorillaz returned last year with their fifth studio album, Humanz. Since them they’ve debuted two new songs in concert: “Hollywood” and “Idaho”.