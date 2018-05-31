Gorillaz detail new album The Now Now: Artwork, tracklist, guest contributors

Gorillaz

After a weekend full of teases, Gorillaz have formally announced the release of their sixth studio album. Entitled The Now Now, the 11-track effort is due out June 29th through Warner Bros. Records.

The album was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford, who most recently worked with Arctic Monkeys on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Unlike its guest-heavy predecessor, last year’s Humanz, The Now Now features only three additional contributors: George Benson, Jamie Principle, and Snoop Dogg, the latter two guesting on “Hollywood”. Recording took place at London’s Studio 13 in February.

Albarn described The Now Now as a “summer record” which mostly focuses on his own singing. “I thought I should make a record where I’m just singing for once,” he explained. “It’s pretty much just me singing, very sort of in the world of 2-D… I feel really good about it. I feel really really good about it.”

To preview the release, Gorillaz have shared “Humility” featuring George Benson (which is accompanied by a Jack Black-starring video) and “Lake Zurich”. Check out both here.

The Now Now Artwork:

The Now Now Tracklist:

01. Humility (feat. George Benson)

02. Tranz

03. Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

04. Kansas

05. Sorcererz

06. Idaho

07. Lake Zurich

08. Magic City

09. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye