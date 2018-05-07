Grimes is dating Elon Musk: Report

Grimes and Elon Musk

When Grimes walks the red carpet at the Met Gala tonight, she’ll have some pretty wealthy arm candy.

According to Page Six, Grimes and Space X founder Elon Musk have been quietly dating for the last month, and they intend to go public with their relationship at the Met Gala.

The pair apparently met online after striking up a connection over a very nerdy joke. Per Page Six:

“Thought experiment Roko’s Basilisk considers the hypothesis of a future where AI lords over the world and could punish those who did not help it into existence. His joke was to merge this thought experiment with a pun using ‘Rococo’, referring to the ornate French 18th Century Baroque style, perhaps pointing out that both concepts are complex, too extreme and ridiculous.”

As it turns out, Grimes had already made the joke in her video for “Flesh Without Blood” which featured a character named Rococo Basilisk. “[This character] is doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she’s also kind of like Marie Antoinette,” she explained to Fuse in 2015.

After coming across the video, Musk got in touch with Grimes through a mutual contact. They began dating soon thereafter.

Best music video art I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/F2E4zDZMyM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2018

In anticipation of tonight’s Met Gala, Musk seemingly acknowledged Page Six’s report by tweeting “Rococo basilisk” along with a link Rococo’s Wikipedia page.