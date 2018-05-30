Grimes joins Loona for new K-pop collaboration “love4eva”: Stream

Grimes, photo by Heather Kaplan

If you’ve been following the Summer Romance of 2018, you might be wondering if Grimes and boyfriend Elon Musk have already rocketed off to space to establish a new utopia. The answer is no, we’re still doomed to die on this planet by a combination of rising sea levels and a Trump-launched nuclear war, but there is some good news: Grimes has collaborated with K-pop outfit Loona yyxy (a sub-unit of the 12-member collective Loona) on a new song.

Titled “love4eva”, it’s a hyperactive and bubbly track, streaked with colorful synths and a jarring, twisted dubstep breakdown around the bridge. It’s both unexpected for Grimes yet also totally in line with her philosophy of pushing the boundaries of pop music. I say bring it on.

Take a listen below.

“love4eva” appears on Loona yyxy’s latest EP, Beauty & the Beat . As for Grimes, she’s been steadily working on new music, which she hopes to release soon. 2015’s Art Angels was her last full-length.

Oh, yeah — and, at the encouragement of music, she’s also legally changing her name.