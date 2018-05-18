Grimes says she’s legally changing her name, with the encouragement of Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk took their very unlikely romance public less than two weeks ago at the Met Gala, but already they’ve entered that stage of their relationship where they’re slowly turning into one another. Cue the eye-rolling and sighs.

Yesterday, the artist born Claire Boucher took to Twitter to announce that she’s considering legally changing her first name, and she has her new Space X beau to thank for both encouragement and inspiration. Instead of “Claire”, she may just go with “c” (lowercase and in italics), which is the symbol used to represent the speed of light.

When asked by a fan, Boucher didn’t shy away from mentioning Musk and his valuable input. “well he’s the one who pointed out that my working nickname (c) actually rox and i don’t need to look further…,” she wrote. (Cool, Boucher’s ready to change her name and I can’t even get a text back.)

Elsewhere, she said that she had always wanted to give herself a new first name — “claire has been the bane of my existence since i became sentient” — but couldn’t come up with a good replacement until now. The alteration won’t affect her Grimes moniker, though, she reassured another fan.

Check out the tweets in question below.

i’m legally changing my name from claire to ‘c’ , as in the speed of light. {☄️ lowercase and italics 💫} ___ this will be much better pic.twitter.com/nOG5kNEU9O — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

well he’s the one who pointed out that my working nickname (c) actually rox and i don’t need to look further (been trying 2 change name 4ever but couldn’t find a gud 1, but my friends call me c } — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

if u like ^_^ claire has been the bane of my existence since i became sentient… i can barely say it w my speech impediment altho c is technically worse 4 lisp haha , omg nice quiet avatar 🐺 and general font — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

of course, i’m just changing my legal name not the band haha 🌸 — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 17, 2018

In related news, Boucher offered a vague timeline for when fans can expect new music. “well ideally i have both tracks in by friday night [May 18th] and then however long it takes to mix and master and set up spotify and apple music and itunes which unfortunately i think takes like 2 wks? but my work is almost done at which point it’s the machine that is responsible,” she explained on Twitter.

The delaying “machine” she’s referring to is likely the self-described “trash” music industry and her “shit” record label, but in theory it sounds as though we still could hear new Grimes music as early as this summer. And who knows, maybe Musk will have crossed over into the music world by then and will appear on her songs under his newfound alter ego Yung Musk? Crazier things have happened.