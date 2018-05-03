Guns N’ Roses announce deluxe reissue of Appetite For Destruction, featuring 49 unreleased tracks

Guns N Roses' Appetite For Destruction Lineup

Guns N’ Roses are a band known for being notoriously late to take the stage, so it’s only appropriate that their 30th anniversary reissue of 1987’s Appetite For Destruction is arriving a year later than it should have. That said, the remastered and expanded “Locked N’ Loaded” reissue, due out June 29th, appears to have been worth the wait.

Earlier this week, GNR launched a new website with a clock counting down to Friday Midnight EST. Presumambly the reissue will be officially announced then, but an unboxing video prematurely divulged the contents of the super deluxe version.

A total of 73 tracks (49 of which are unreleased) are spread out across four CDs and seven 12-inch 180-gram LPs. The original album has been remastered from the original analog tapes and will be presented across two LPs. Also included are a pressing of 1986’s Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP, a second EP containing B-sides from the era, and 25 unreleased recordings from the band’s 1986 Sound City sessions and two unreleased tracks from their sessions with producer Mike Clink. The super deluxe version also boasts a 96-page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive, 12 new illustration lithos visualizing each song from Appetite For Destruction, and replica memorabilia from the era. See a few screen grabs from the unboxing video (which has since been deleted) below.

Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded Box Set Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded Box Set Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded Box Set

Next month, GNR will embark on the latest leg of their “Not in This Lifetime” reunion tour with dates sprinkled throughout Europe. See the full itinerary below.

Guns N’ Roses 2018 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion ^#

06/06 – Odense, DE @ Dyreskuepladsen ^#

06/09 – London, UK @ Download Festival

06/12 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins Arena ^$

06/15 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/24 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände &$

06/26 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Stadium &$

06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadio Olympico %!

07/04 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark %+

07/07 – Leipzig, DE @ Festwiese *&

07/09 – Chorzow, PL @ Stadion Slaski %*

07/13 – Moscow, RU @ Otkritie Arena

07/16 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds %

07/19 – Oslo, NO @ Valle Hovin %~

07/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium *

07/24 – Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalsvollur

^ = w/ Manic Street Preachers

# = w/ Greta Van Fleet

$ = w/ The Pink Slips

& = w/ Rival Sons

% = w/ Volbeat

! = w/ Nothing More

+ = w/ Gojira

* = w/ Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

~ = w/ Ghost