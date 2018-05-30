Halloween 4 Turned Michael Myers Into The Terminator

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS

“You’re talking about him as if he were a human being.”

Welcome back Huskers to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies return to the lovely small town of Haddonfield, Illinois for a screening of 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Directed by Dwight H. Little and written by Alan B. McElroy, this blockbuster sequel brought everyone’s favorite Shape back into the fold, putting a kibosh on any other anthology films.

So, grab a double-scoop cone and find out why above.

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (15:25)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (37:30)

— WKNB (58:45:00)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:12:30)

— September Girls (1:29:00)

— Buds and Bobs (1:57:00)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:27:00)

— One Good Scare (2:29:00)

— Getoutnow! (2:33:00)

— The Mark of Thorn (2:36:00)

— Vincent’s Drug Store (2:44:15)

— Overall Thoughts (3:04:30)

— Outro (3:10:00)