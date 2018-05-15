Harvey Birdman to return to Adult Swim for new half-hour special

Harvey Birdman, Attorney At Law

After more than a decade, Harvey Birdman is heading back to the courtroom. Adult Swim has announced that it’s bringing back the animated series for a one-time, half-hour special this fall.

Dubbed Harvey Birdman, Attorney General, the special will see most of the original cast reprise their roles, including Gary Cole as Birdman and Stephen Colbert as Phil Seben. According to a press release, the plot pits Birdman against Seben, who has just become the 46.5th President of the United States. Seben has appointed Birdman as the country’s new attorney general, but instead of protecting Seben, Birdman looks to oust him from office.

Harvey Birdman co-creators Erik Richter and Michael Ouweleen didn’t go so far as to make direct comparisons to our current political state, but there’s bound to more than a few references. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney At Law originally aired from 2001 to 2007. The show was known for its superhero cast and characters taken from past Hanna-Barbera cartoons. It was also a spin-off of Space Ghost Coast to Coast.