Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender to police on Friday

Weinstein will face charges in connection to at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, who has accused him of oral rape

on May 24, 2018, 3:59pm
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein will turn himself into police on Friday, according to the New York Times.

The NYPD began investigating Weinstein in November following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused Weinstein of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

The Times reports that Weinstein will face charges in connection to at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during a business meeting in 2004. Prosecutors have also investigated allegations made by Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta, who said Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Weinstein is also under investigation by local prosecutors in Los Angeles and by police in London. What’s more, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that federal prosecutors at New York’s Southern District had opened their own investigation over Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse and whether he lured or induced women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime, which is a federal crime.

This is a developing story…

