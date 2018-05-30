Harvey Weinstein indicted by grand jury on rape charges

Harvey Weinstein taken into custody in New York City on Friday

A grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on two counts of rape and a criminal sex act in the first degree.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., said in a statement. “Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand.”

Weinstein was arrested on Friday on similar charges, to which he pled not guilty. He is out on bail after forfeiting his passport and agreeing to wear an ankle monitor. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30th. If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison.