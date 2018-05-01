HBO renews Westworld for a third season, ensuring at least six more timelines

HBO's Westworld

Just two episodes into its second outing, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sumptuous, frustrating Westworld has officially been renewed for a third season. No release date has been announced, but don’t expect it for a while; the second season, after all, came more than a year after the show’s premiere. Weaving together a half-dozen different timelines takes time, people.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

First, however, we’re excited to see where this season takes us. So far, the show has tapped into current events by exploring how the Delos corporation has been surreptitiously observing Westworld attendees. They’ve also been stealing their DNA and, when you factor in some clues from the show’s most recent episode (or explore one of the numerous Reddit threads dissecting the series), it appears concepts such as cloning and the transference of consciousness are on the docket. Meanwhile, we’re stoked to see Dolores continue her reign of terror.

(Read: Westworld’s Second Season Cuts the Bullshit and Gets Down to Business)

Not so lucky is Alan Ball’s ensemble drama Here and Now, which will not be receiving a second season. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not missing very much. The Six Feet Under and True Blood creator tried and failed to create a series that explored the evolution of progressive thought in the era of Trump.

Still, HBO’s got a pretty stacked docket. More seasons of Big Little Lies, True Detective, and The Deuce are on the way, as are enticing new series like Gillian Flynn adaptation Sharp Objects and J.J. Abrams projects Demimonde and Lovecraft Country, the latter of which is a collaboration with Jordan Peele.