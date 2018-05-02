Hulu’s latest Castle Rock trailer shows us Shawshank, Bill Skarsgard, and plenty of blood: Watch

Hulu's Castle Rock

“People say, ‘It wasn’t me, it was this place. And, the thing is, they’re right.”

So says Terry O’Quinn’s Dale Lacy, who narrates the newest trailer for Hulu’s Castle Rock, a J.J. Abrams-produced series named after the eponymous Maine town where Stephen King has staged several of his books. Against a series of eerie, disconnected images, Lacy speaks of Castle Rock’s “original sin,” hinting that the anthology series will delve into the town’s deep, cursed history of supernatural oppression.

For this season, however, it appears the story will follow lawyer Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), who ventures to Castle Rock to see his adoptive mother, Ruth Deaver (Sissy Spacek), and presumably counsel a death row inmate played by It‘s Bill Skarsgard. O’Quinn’s Lacy is the warden of Shawshank Penitentiary, and, if you look close, you’ll see that one of his predecessors is none other than The Shawshank Redemption’s Warden Norton (played by Bob Gunton).

It appears Castle Rock is serving as a continuation of both King’s books and his film adaptations.

(Read: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!)

Meanwhile, Spacek’s Ruth seems deeply perturbed by whatever’s happening in Castle Rock, and it looks like she should be. The school mascot we saw eerily waving in previous trailers here takes a headfirst dive off a tall building, There’s an alligator, an attempted suicide, and the number 237, not to mention someone sawing up a dead body. Watch it below.

Oh, and is that a 19 we see?

Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, and Jane Levy co-star. Castle Rock premieres on Hulu on July 27th. Tune into Consequence of Sound’s own The Losers’ Club, our weekly Stephen King podcast, for updates and a bi-monthly dissection into King’s body of work.