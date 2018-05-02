Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for a third season of crushing, dystopian dread

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is nobody’s idea of a chill watch, but the series’ vision of a dystopian, fundamentalist society run by vicious theocrats continues to captivate. We’re digging the second season so far, and so are audiences. Hulu says the season two premiered doubled its audience from last year and, as such, is renewing the series for a third season.

No stranger to acclaim, The Handmaid’s Tale emerged as the first streaming series to win Best Drama at the Emmy Awards, and has also secured a Golden Globe and Peabody Award.

(Read: The Handmaid’s Tale Finds New, Toxic Ground to Hoe for Season Two)

Creator and showrunner Bruce Miller has also signed an overall deal with Hulu and producers MGM Television, meaning we can expect more original work from the writer as Hulu cements its place as a contender in the TV landscape. Also on the docket is this summer’s Castle Rock George Clooney’s adaptation of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, and The First, a Sean Penn-starring space drama from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. What’s more,The Hollywood Reporter today broke news of Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology series from Mindy Kaling.

In the meantime, enjoy your stay in Gilead. It’s far from over.