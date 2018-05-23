Idris Elba to star in, direct, produce music for Netflix’s Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idris Elba

Fresh off his gig as DJ of the Royal Wedding, Idris Elba is heading to Paris. The Golden Globe-winning actor is set to do pretty much everything for Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as he’ll star in, direct, produce, and — get this — write original music for the film.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the production as a “sonic and musical experience,” so expect Elba’s music to take a prominent role. He’ll also portray the eponymous hunchback, Quasimodo, who falls in love with a gypsy named Esmeralda. The story will be a modern day reimagining of Victor Hugo’s classic gothic novel.

Assisting Elba on the production side of things will be Fred Berger (La La Land), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) and Ana Garanito. Michael Mitnick, who previously wrote The Giver and The Current War, is penning the script.

Elba just made his directorial debut with Yardie, which premiered as this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Hunchback is his second project in the works at Netflix, as he also just inked a straight-to-series deal to star in and executive produce Turn Up Charlie, a show he created.