Underworld and Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop has joined forces with legendary electronic duo Underworld for an unexpected collaboration. Entitled “Bells & Circles”, the song was recorded in London “during an afternoon tea encounter,” according to the press release. Take a listen below.

Late last year, Pop collaborated with Jarvis Cocker on a cover of Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”. Both Pop and Underworld released new studio albums in 2016 in Post Pop Depression and Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, respectively.