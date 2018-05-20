In Photos: The Kills Celebrate Women’s Skateboarding at Chicago’s House of Vans (5/19)

The Kills, photo by Heather Kaplan

Watch out, Leticia Bufoni, Chicago’s got some top-notch skaters coming your way. On Saturday evening, the House of Vans hosted a girls skate jam dubbed Get on Board, which saw dozens of young and talented skateboarders killing it with ollies, kickflips, shuvits, and grinds. Speaking of “killing it,” the whole event was headlined by The Kills, who delivered an incredible set that turned the indoor skate park into arguably the coolest place in the West Loop, which is saying a lot. Couldn’t make it? Photographer Heather Kaplan was on location and captured all the magic, from singer Alison Mosshart’s cheetah moves to all those kids’ super rad tricks that prove there are other lords outside Dogtown. Catch ’em below.