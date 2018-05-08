J. Cole announces 2018 North American tour featuring Young Thug

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

J. Cole returned last month with his fifth studio album, KOD. Now, he’s planning to bring the LP to audiences all across North America with an expansive tour featuring support from Young Thug.

The trek officially commences August 9th in Miami and runs through mid-October. The itinerary also includes stops in Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Montreal, and Boston, as well as in Raleigh, NC, where Cole will present the first-ever Dreamville Festival on September 15th.

While Cole will be supporting KOD, Thugger will be promoting his newly released EP, Hear No Evil, which featured Nicki Minaj.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Cole’s schedule also includes a string of summer festival appearances in the US and the UK.

J. Cole 2018 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

07/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/06 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/13-15 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival

08/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena $

08/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena $

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

08/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $

08/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center $

08/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center $

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center $

08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center $

08/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $

08/31-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena $

09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $

09/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center $

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena $

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena $

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center $

09/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

09/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena $

09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center $

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center $

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena $

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena $

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center $

09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center $

09/26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center $

09/28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center $

10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre $

10/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre $

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

$ = w/ Young Thug