Jack White sings lost TV jingles, performs “Ice Station Zebra” on Colbert: Watch

Jack White on Colbert

Jack White is amidst an expansive, phone-free world tour in support of his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach. Ahead of a headlining performance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival this weekend, the Third Man rocker made a quick trip to NYC to serve as the musical guest on Friday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He performed “Ice Station Zebra”, a track with origins dating back to his scrapped collaborative album with JAY-Z. Additionally, he joined Colbert for a segment called “Jingle More of the Way” which saw the pair uncover lost verses to famous TV singles for Band-Aid, Toys ‘R Us, and Folgers. Watch below.