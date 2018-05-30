Jack White performs surprise pop-up concert at Washington, DC high school: Watch

Jack White, photo by David James Swanson

Forget the allure of being cool. Stay in school and you just might get to see the Jack White shred your campus for free.

That’s what went down today at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC. The Third Man Records rocker himself made a surprise appearance in between his two sold out shows at local venue The Anthem. Accompanied by backing musicians, White performed outdoors in the school’s atrium.

White and his band started out playing on a makeshift stage (the steps of an amphitheater-like seating area). He eventually encouraged his young onlookers to come up and join him during a stomping rendition of The White Stripes classic “Seven Nation Army”. If you thought White was intense live, add in a crowd teeming with thrashing, impassioned, hormone-raging teens. And to think, when I was younger all I got was this lousy cafeteria ice cream cup.

According to WTOP, the performance lasted 45 minutes and took place during the school’s lunch period beginning at 11:45 a.m. “They knew we have this big atrium space, and they thought that that might be an appropriate place for him to set up and do a pop-up show,” explained the school’s Principal Kimberly Martin. To maintain the surprise, only Martin and another school administrator were aware of the performance prior to it take below.

Watch a brief video of the surprise performance below, courtesy of Jordan Grobe. A couple of photo stills from the event follow; the full gallery lives here.

White’s latest album, Boarding House Reach, dropped in March. In support, he recently appeared on Colbert as well as performed in Nashville alongside Third Man artist Margo Price.