Danny Boyle officially announced as director of new James Bond film, production to begin in December

Danny Boyle, photo by Heather Kaplan, and James Bond

It’s no secret that Danny Boyle is in line to direct the 25th James Bond film — he himself admitted as much during a recent red carpet interview. Tonight, however, EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios made it official: Boyle will indeed helm the follow-up to 2015’s Spectre, using a script written by from John Hodge, who Boyle previously worked with on Trainspotting. Daniel Craig will return to reprise his role as 007, likely for the final time.

A press release also confirms that production will begin on December 3rd, 2018, with a release date slated in the UK for October 25th, 2019. A worldwide release will follow on November 8th, distributed by Universal Pictures.

Boyle, known for films such as Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours, was previously mentioned as a candidate to direct the two previous Bond films, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre, both of which ended up being helmed by Sam Mendes. Mendes removed himself from consideration for the 2019 Bond film, as did other popular candidates such as Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, opening the door for Boyle to finally take the reigns.