Jay Ryan to play Ben Hanscom in It: Chapter Two

Jay Ryan

Nearly every member of The Losers’ Club has grabbed a seat at Derry’s Jade of the Orient. Last week saw James Ransone and Andy Bean joining as Eddie Kaspbrak and Stan Uris, respectively, in addition to official confirmations by Bill Hader and James McAvoy as Richie Tozier and Bill Denborough. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain has been twirling around her chopsticks for months as Beverly Marsh.

Now, according to Deadline, we have our adult Ben Hanscom. No, it’s not Jerry O’Connell, and sadly it’s not Ethan Embry or even Joel Edgerton, as one of our readers suggested. Instead, it’s hunky New Zealand actor Jay Ryan, whose big claim to fame is his role as Mark Mitcham on BBC and Sundance’s award-winning Top of the Lake series. Yeah, nobody saw this coming. Cool.

As previously reported, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return for the sequel to finish the tale of Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel. Bill Skarsgard is back in the killer clown suit as Pennywise, and it’s rumored the younger version of the Losers’ Club members — Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also appear.

With Ben secured, the only Loser left to cast is adult Mike Hanlon. Think we can get that news before tonight, New Line?

If you haven’t already, subscribe to The Losers’ Club, our own Stephen King podcast, for more on the latest developments on this project and all the many, many others percolating out there. Back in September, the cast spoke to Andy and Barbara Muschietti about an assortment of King-related projects, including It: Chapter Two.