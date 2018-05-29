Jeff Buckley’s Former Manager, Dave Lowry, Details the Singer’s Final Days, His Friendship With Chris Cornell

Dave Lorey, former manager of Jeff Buckley, guests on Kyle Meredith With...

Dave Lory, former manager of Jeff Buckley, is out with a new book called Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye. Lory talks to Kyle Meredith about Buckley’s final days; the would-have-been sophomore LP, Sketches For My Sweetheart The Drunk; Chris Cornell, who was Jeff’s friend and died as Dave was finishing the book; and the extreme shelf life of Buckley’s “Hallelujah” cover, as well as getting Leonard Cohen’s blessing.

