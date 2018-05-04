Jeffrey Tambor will appear in Arrested Development’s fifth season

Jeffrey Tambor as George Bluth in Arrested Development

Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor was fired from Amazon’s Transparent following an internal investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct made first by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and then by co-star Trace Lysette, both of whom are transgender. Many pondered how the situation would impact Tambor’s other projects, including his starring role in Arrested Development’s upcoming fifth season. Now, it’s been confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson that Tambor will indeed reprise his role as George Bluth Sr. on the streaming service’s rebooted series. Details regarding whether or not his role has been impacted by the allegations were unknown.

Tambor is accused of making inappropriate, sexually charged comments and unwanted physical contact. “She would come home wrecked and stressed. I saw him break her down,” Lysette said of Barnes. “She for the most part kept it to herself. She was just like, ‘Girl, he is a piece of work. If you only knew what I’m going through.’ But I knew.” For his part, Tambor has called Amazon’s investigation “deeply flawed” and “biased.”

Prior to today’s announcement, a few of Tambor’s Arrested Development co-stars offered conflicting statements on the matter. Alia Shawkat, who plays Maeby on the series, called the allegations “sad,” adding, “I support the voices of the victims though, whatever they said.” Meanwhile, co-star David Cross called the situation “rather curious,” asking why “Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation.” He also said he doubts the situation will diminish Tambor’s role on the series, but clarified that he’s “not in those offices or making those decisions.”

Today marks the debut of the show’s “recut” fourth season, which has now been placed in chronological order. The fifth season, which features the entire original cast and is said to be structured like the original broadcast series, will debut in the near future.