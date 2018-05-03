Jenna Fischer reveals what Pam said to Michael Scott in his goodbye episode

Goodbye, Michael Scott From The Office

The unintelligible goodbye is a cinematic trope perhaps most famous for its use in Lost in Translations, but no less meaningful in the classic TV sitcom The Office. In the 22nd episode of season seven, Steve Carell said goodbye to audiences and castmates alike as his character, Michael Scott, departs for a new life in Colorado with his fiancé, Holly. After bidding adieu to everyone at Dunder Mifflin, Michael heads to the airport without seeing Pam (Jenna Fischer). She manages to catch up with him at the terminal, however, and says her farewell off-mic. Seven years later, we finally know what she said. (Insert Michael snort here.)

Fischer held an Instagram live Q&A in which she was asked about those last words. It turns out the lines were improvised and were as much her speaking as they were Pam. “That was me talking to Steve,” Fischer revealed. “I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when we left our show. Those were real tears and a real goodbye. That was a really emotional scene.”

(Read: Why We Still Laugh at The Office in the #MeToo Era)

Elsewhere during the Q&A, she revealed her favorite episodes (“Dinner Party” and “Health Care”) and that she still occasionally watches the show (she most recently rewatched “Branch Wars”). Fischer may get another chance to portray Beesley soon enough, as the actress has said she wants in on NBC’s planned revival of The Office.

Watch Pam and Michael’s final scene below.