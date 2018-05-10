Menu
Jessie Ware performs “Selfish Love” on Seth Meyers: Watch

The UK singer delivers a sultry performance in support of Glasshouse

by
on May 10, 2018, 11:59am
Jessie Ware on Meyers
Jessie Ware is about to wrap up her North American tour in support of her latest album, Glasshouse. Before she heads back to Europe for her summer trek, the UK singer stopped by Studio 8-G to promote the record on Late Night.

Wearing a draping red dress in stark contrast to her band’s all-white jumpsuits, Ware performed the Glasshouse track “Selfish Love”. It was a simple and sultry rendition, the smoldering samba rhythm as enticing as Ware’s pristine vocals. check out the replay below.

