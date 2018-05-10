Jessie Ware performs “Selfish Love” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Jessie Ware on Meyers

Jessie Ware is about to wrap up her North American tour in support of her latest album, Glasshouse. Before she heads back to Europe for her summer trek, the UK singer stopped by Studio 8-G to promote the record on Late Night.

Wearing a draping red dress in stark contrast to her band’s all-white jumpsuits, Ware performed the Glasshouse track “Selfish Love”. It was a simple and sultry rendition, the smoldering samba rhythm as enticing as Ware’s pristine vocals. check out the replay below.

