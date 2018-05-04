Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Jimmy Eat World return with two new songs, “Love Never” and “half heart”: Stream

Emo rock veterans return with their first new music since 2016's Integrity Blues

by
on May 04, 2018, 12:41am
0 comments
Jimmy Eat World, photo by Philip Cosores
Jimmy Eat World, photo by Philip Cosores

Jimmy Eat World return today with two new tracks. “Love Never” and “half heart” mark the Arizona emo outfit’s first new music since dropping their album Integrity Blues back in 2016. Take a listen to both tracks via their corresponding videos below.

(Read: Jim Adkins Dissects Jimmy Eat World’s Discography)

The songs come as JEW are about to head out on a full summer tour. The itinerary includes stops at this weekend’s Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Delaware’s Firefly, and California’s KAABOO Del Mar. Grab tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Previous Story
Alice in Chains return with first new single in five years, “The One You Know”: Stream
No comments