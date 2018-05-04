Jimmy Eat World return with two new songs, “Love Never” and “half heart”: Stream

Jimmy Eat World, photo by Philip Cosores

Jimmy Eat World return today with two new tracks. “Love Never” and “half heart” mark the Arizona emo outfit’s first new music since dropping their album Integrity Blues back in 2016. Take a listen to both tracks via their corresponding videos below.

The songs come as JEW are about to head out on a full summer tour. The itinerary includes stops at this weekend’s Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Delaware’s Firefly, and California’s KAABOO Del Mar. Grab tickets to the upcoming dates here.