John Legend is the new voice of Google Assistant

John Legend, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

“Okay, John Legend. Play John Legend.” If you own a Google Pixel phone or Google Home, that’s a phrase you can now utter and actually get a response.

Well, you still need to say “Okay, Google” to activate Google Assistant, but now instead of the anonymous woman named Holly answering your requests, you can have the R&B pianist reply. Google has announced that Legend is one of six new voices available for their digital assistant.

I don’t even need human John anymore https://t.co/qF885WtXdp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2018

As Engaget reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Assistant updated at the company’s annual I/O developers conference on Tuesday. Legend and the five other new voices will become available on Google Home and mobile devices later this year. In making the announcement, Pichai shared a video of Legend in the booth recording some dialogue about puppies:

Sundar clarifies, his voice is coming later this year “in certain contexts” #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/YPkmt9wRuw — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) May 8, 2018

While it’ll be cool to have Legend’s smooth, comforting voice answer your requests, the crazy phone call AI Google unveiled might be even cooler.