John Legend is the new voice of Google Assistant

“Okay, John Legend. Play John Legend.” If you own a Google Pixel phone or Google Home, that’s a phrase you can now utter and actually get a response.
Well, you still need to say “Okay, Google” to activate Google Assistant, but now instead of the anonymous woman named Holly answering your requests, you can have the R&B pianist reply. Google has announced that Legend is one of six new voices available for their digital assistant.
As Engaget reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Assistant updated at the company’s annual I/O developers conference on Tuesday. Legend and the five other new voices will become available on Google Home and mobile devices later this year. In making the announcement, Pichai shared a video of Legend in the booth recording some dialogue about puppies:
While it’ll be cool to have Legend’s smooth, comforting voice answer your requests, the crazy phone call AI Google unveiled might be even cooler.