John Mayer links up with No I.D. for “New Light”: Stream

John Mayer, photo by Philip Cosores

After a year that saw the release of his seventh studio album,The Search for Everything, and a tour with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company, John Mayer is back with a new song, a collaboration with hip-hop producer No I.D. called “New Light”.

Simple and effervescent, the moonlit track rides along a soft, driving beat that gives way to a drowsy guitar solo that, thankfully, doesn’t oversell itself. The lyrics are pure latter-day Mayer, with the playboy rock star trying to worm his way out of “the friend zone” with some lucky lady. Oh, John.

Listen to it below.

At the end of the month, Mayer will again hit the road with Dead and Company for a summer tour of North America.