Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

John Mayer links up with No I.D. for “New Light”: Stream

The singer's first new music since last year's The Search For Everything

by
on May 10, 2018, 2:24pm
0 comments
John Mayer, photo by Philip Cosores
John Mayer, photo by Philip Cosores

After a year that saw the release of his seventh studio album,The Search for Everything, and a tour with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company, John Mayer is back with a new song, a collaboration with hip-hop producer No I.D. called “New Light”.

Simple and effervescent, the moonlit track rides along a soft, driving beat that gives way to a drowsy guitar solo that, thankfully, doesn’t oversell itself. The lyrics are pure latter-day Mayer, with the playboy rock star trying to worm his way out of “the friend zone” with some lucky lady. Oh, John.

Listen to it below.

At the end of the month, Mayer will again hit the road with Dead and Company for a summer tour of North America.

Previous Story
Donald Glover joins Stevie Wonder to perform “Superstition”: Watch
Next Story
Music Taste Good reveals 2018 lineup: New Order, James Blake to headline
No comments