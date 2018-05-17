Jordan Peele’s Nazi-hunting thriller, The Hunt, coming to Amazon

Jordan Peele

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of projects Jordan Peele’s been working on since Get Out shattered the zeitgeist upon its release last year. There’s his Get Out follow-up, Us; that Twilight Zone reboot; the HBO horror drama; and, of course, the Peele-produced BlacKkKlansman, which just premiered at Cannes. And then there’s The Hunt, a ’70s-set Nazi-hunting drama Peele developed with creator David Weil that’s just been given a direct-to-series order by Amazon.

Produced by Sonar Entertainment and Peele’s own Monkeypaw Productions, the series is said to follow “a group known as the Hunters that discovers that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create the Fourth Reich in the United States. They set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

“When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” said Peele in a statement. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

Amazon just scored a new studio head in Jennifer Salke, who says this of the series: “Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video. The Hunt is edge-of-your seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original. David Weil, Jordan Peele, and the entire Monkeypaw and Sonar Entertainment teams represent the dream team! We can’t wait to get started!”

Neither can we. A release date is forthcoming.