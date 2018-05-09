Jordan Peele announces his next film, Us, with Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss rumored to star

Jordan Peele, 90th Annual Academy Awards, ABC

Ever since Get Out captured the zeitgeist and Jordan Peele made Oscars history, the writer and director’s worked to usher any number of ambitious projects to production, from Spike Lee’s KKK thriller Black Klansman to a series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s to a Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access. Those projects haven’t distracted Peele from his own filmmaking, however, and he recently took to Twitter to share the poster for his next film, titled Us. According to the poster, the film is slated for a March 2019 release date.

Variety reports that Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are both in talks to star, as is Winston Duke, who appeared in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War as M’Baku. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but Peele is slated to write and direct the movie, which will be produced by Peele’s own Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jonathan Majors are confirmed to star in another Peele horror project, the HBO series Lovecraft Country. The adaptation of Matt Ruff’s novel is said to explore “the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”