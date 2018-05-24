Julee Cruise announces vinyl reissues of The Voice of Love and early demos, shares “Floating”: Stream

Julee Cruise, photo by Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Along with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti, Julee Cruise makes up the trifecta behind Twin Peaks’ iconic soundtrack. Her ghostly vocals pair gorgeously with the operatic synths of “Falling”, the show’s theme song. Now, in the wake of the show’s tremendous return, Cruise has announced a reissue of her 1993 album The Voice of Love, as well as a 12-inch featuring some early demo recordings from her 1989 debut, Floating Into the Night.

Called Three Demos, the 12-inch will include a demo version of “Falling” in addition to two other tracks. One of those, the ephemeral, angelic “Floating”, has been shared by Cruise. Listen to it below.

The Voice of Love was made in collaboration with Lynch and Badalamenti and the reissue will mark its first-ever vinyl release. Both it and Three Demos will be available digitally and on vinyl on August 17th via Sacred Bones.

The Voice of Love Artwork:

The Voice of Love Tracklist:

01. This is Our Night

02. The Space For Love

03. Movin in on You

04. Friends for Life

05. Up In Flames

06. Kool Kat Walk

07. Until The End Of the World

08. She Would Die For Love

09. In My Other World

10. Questions in a world of Blue

11. The Voice of Love

Three Demos Artwork:

Three Demos Tracklist:

01. Floating (Demo)

02. Falling (Demo)

03. The World Spins (Demo)