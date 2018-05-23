Kanye West episode of Family Feud to air in June

Kanye competes on Family Feud

Mark your calendars: the much-anticipated West-Kardashian episode of Family Feud will air Sunday, June 10th on ABC.

The hour-long episode features The West Family, led by Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian-West, and other family members, competing against The Kardashian Family, featuring family matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Both families will be playing for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Watch a brief teaser trailer below.

The episode will come smack dab in the middle of Kanye’s ambitious album cycle, which promises the release of five new albums in the span of five weeks. In addition to producing new records for Pusha T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor, Kanye is prepping a new solo album (out June 1st) and a collaborative album with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts (out June 8th).