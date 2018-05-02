Kanye West increases security detail amidst Crips gang threat

Kanye West

Kanye West’s outspoken support of Donald Trump and his vague, vapid statements about “love” aren’t making him many friends. Sure, he may be cozying up to the likes of conservative pundit Candace Owens and diaperbaby Charlie Kirk, but others have been unfollowing his Twitter in droves, clowning the rapper, or, in the case of Daz Dillinger, siccing the Crips on him.

Dillinger, a former member of Snoop Dogg’s Tha Dog Pound duo, put out a “Crip alert” on Instagram on Sunday. Dillinger was responding both to West’s comments on Trump, but also on a lyric from his recent single “Ye Vs. The People” that compared gang truces to conversations between those on opposite ends of the political divide. Though the post was deleted, it’s been preserved on YouTube. View it below, if you’ve got the stomach for seeing someone urge gang members to “fuck Kanye up.”

(Read: Kanye West talks politics, mental health, and JAY-Z in new 105-minute interview)

In the wake of the threat,The Daily Mail has posted pictures of Kanye in Los Angeles with a beefed-up security detail. West has also apparently filed a restraining order against Dillinger, which Dillinger addressed in a new video. “Yeah, Kanye put a restraining order on me,” said Daz, adding, “Fuck Kanye. I appreciate it.” You can watch that video, which contains a number of homophobic slurs, at Hot New Hip-Hop.