Kendrick Lamar is Jay Rock’s hype man in explosive new video for “Win”: Watch

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and the rest of TDE

TDE’s Jay Rock dropped a new single, “Win”, in the midst of the record label’s Championship Tour, and now the rapper’s unleashed a stylish new video for the single that features Kendrick Lamar in a supporting role.

Kendrick’s ad-libs punctuate Rock’s forceful flow, which is set against directors Dave Meyers and Dave Free’s striking, cinematic visuals. Bright outfits, brass bands, vultures, and duck hunts abound in the clip, as do cameos from Rock’s current tour mates SZA, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker. See the clip below.

“Win” will appear on Rock’s upcoming studio LP, Redemption, which features production by Vinylz and Boi-1da. It arrives on June 15th.