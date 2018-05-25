Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kendrick Lamar threatens to pull music from Spotify over new hate content policy

Kendrick reportedly expressed concern that the policy unfairly targeted people of color

by
on May 25, 2018, 5:42pm
0 comments
Kendrick Lamar, photo by Amy Price
Kendrick Lamar, photo by Amy Price

Spotify recently rolled out a new hate content policy with the aim of limiting the exposure of problematic artists. R. Kelly and XXXTentacion were the first two artists affected by the policy, though at the urging Kendrick Lamar, Spotify is already amending its stance.

According to Bloomberg, Kendrick personally called up Spotify Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek and head of artist relations Troy Carter to express his frustration with the policy and even threatened to pull his own music from the service if the policy was maintained. Among Kendrick’s concerns, Bloomberg reports, was that the policy unfairly targeted people of color.

Since Kendrick got in touch, Spotify has begun to walk the policy back a bit. Yesterday, XXXTentacion’s music reappeared on Spotify’s flagship playlists, and Spotify is “talking to the music industry and civil-rights activists about how and when to adjust its rules in a manner suitable to both sides.” As of now, however, R. Kelly’s music remains missing from Spotify’s playlists.

Previous Story
Episode 68: Stephen King’s The Outsider, It: Chapter Two Casting, and One Big Surprise
No comments